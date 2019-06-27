Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Cyber crime has become complicated in recent years, especially online gambling and football betting, causing an outflow of foreign currencies, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has admitted.



In a document in response to National Assembly deputies’ questions, the PM said authorities launched legal proceedings in 449 criminal cases with 867 defendants in 2018 and the first quarter of this year, and imposed administrative fines in 187 cases related to the use of modern technology.



Notably, many foreigners were found to take advantage of travelling to Vietnam as tourists to commit crimes.



To effectively fight such crimes, the PM asked ministries, departments and agencies to refine legal regulations, enforce the Law on Cyber Security, improve State management efficiency and strictly deal with cyber crimes.



Authorities were also assigned to adopt technical measures to prevent the spread of law violation and fraudulent information online.



They must also enhance inspection and control over the sale of the national domain “.vn”, the granting of licenses to social media and websites with domestic domains, strictly fine owners of violating websites, and enhance the use of modern technology to ensure cyber information security and safety.-VNA