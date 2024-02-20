The PM asked the Public Security Ministry to consider expanding the visa exemption policy, to citizens of some other countries, on the basis of the new situation, and Vietnam’s relations with those countries.

He also ordered the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to quickly review the application of the unilateral visa exemption for citizens of 13 countries so far, and coordinate with the Public Security Ministry to propose other countries for inclusion in Vietnam’s unilateral visa exemption list.

The visa-free policy expansion is expected to attract more international tourists to Vietnam. The country is currently exempting visa requirements for citizens of 25 nations, including 13 entitled to unilateral exemption.

Since August 2023, it has granted electronic visas to citizens of all countries and extended the stay from 30 to 90 days with multiple entries. Meanwhile, citizens of the countries entitled to the unilateral visa exemption have also had their stay in Vietnam extended to 45 from 15 days./.

