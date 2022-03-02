Politics Vietnamese Ambassador presents credentials to Indonesian President Newly-appointed Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia and Timor Leste Ta Van Thong presented his letter of credentials to Indonesian President Joko Widodo at a ceremony at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on March 2, during which he promised to do his utmost to deepen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 2 The following is a brief review of the day’s news reported by the Vietnam News Agency on March 2.

Politics Australia’s Victoria welcomes Vietnamese localities, businesses: leaders Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Nguyen Tat Thanh paid an official visit to Victoria from February 28 to March 2, with a hope to strengthen ties between Vietnamese localities and the Australian state.

Politics Vietnam calls for dialogue, protection of civilians at UNGA's special session on Ukraine Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, head of the Permanent Delegation of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), has called on parties involved in the Russia-Ukraine tensions to exercise restraint, stop the use of force, resume dialogue, and seek long-term solutions to differences.