PM requests faster project implementation for national digital transformation
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on March 2 demanded accelerating implementation of the project on developing and applying the population data and electronic identification and authentication to serve national digital transformation.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (standing) chairs the meeting on March 2 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on March 2 demanded accelerating implementation of the project on developing and applying the population data and electronic identification and authentication to serve national digital transformation.
The PM, who is also head of the National Committee on Digital Transformation, made the request while chairing a meeting on the initial outcomes and measures for stepping up this project for the 2022 - 2025 period with a vision to 2030, called Project 06.
After over one month of implementation, 38 ministries, sectors, and localities have set up working groups while 40 have released plans on the project implementation. The Ministry of Public Security and the Government’s Office, as the standing bodies of the central working group, have taken proactive moves to promote other ministries, sectors, and localities’ performance of tasks under this project, according to a report delivered at the event.
PM Chinh said Project 06 is a step to make the strategic breakthrough on infrastructure identified at the 13th National Party Congress, helping promote digital transformation to build a digital government, digital society, digital economy, and digital citizens.
He ordered ministries, sectors, and provincial-level People’s Committees to quickly carry out this project, speed up the making and overhauling of relevant legal documents, remove obstacles related to funding for IT projects, and address security loopholes to serve the project.
The Government leader pointed out the need to continue improving the awareness of this project since it is directly related to the strategic breakthroughs as well as interests of people, businesses, and the country as a whole, and that it is not the project of a single ministry, agency, unit, or locality.
The PM demanded increasing resources and preparing qualified personnel for this project, pushing ahead of building and connecting platforms for sharing data, and frequently making reviews of the implementation./.