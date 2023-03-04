Business Vietnam Airlines to resume direct flights between Da Nang and Tokyo The national carrier Vietnam Airlines will resume a direct service between the central beach city of Da Nang to Tokyo's Narita Airport with four flights per week starting from March 26 as part of the 2023-27 promotion and cooperation agreement with the central city.

Videos HCM City Book Street posts highest-ever revenue last year Ho Chi Minh City Book Street posted its highest revenue ever in 2022, at 2.18 million USD, a 113 percent increase over 2021.

Business Government acts to promote economic diplomacy for national development The Government has recently issued a resolution approving an action programme on accelerating economic diplomacy for national development for the period from 2022 to 2026.

Business Vietnamese, Lao firms join hands in developing railway project Vietnamese infrastructure developer Deo Ca Group JSC has signed a joint venture agreement with Laos’ Petroleum Trading Lao (Petro Trade) Public Company to develop a railway project linking the two countries.