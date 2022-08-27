Prime Minister Chinh requested ministries, sectors and northern mountainous and midland provinces to well organise the implementation of policies, and action programmes to promote socio-economic development in the region, as the Party and State have adopted sufficient and sound policies and programmes.

At the conference, representatives of the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank gave recommendations on sustainable poverty reduction and transport and tourism infrastructure development for the region.

Representatives from the Japan External Trade Organisation and the Korea International Cooperation Agency showed their hope that the region will have opener policies and synchronous infrastructure so that their countries’ enterprises can expand cooperation and development in the region.

The Prime Minister and delegates witnessed the hand-over of investment certificates and memoranda of understanding on investment cooperation in 14 northern mountainous and midland provinces./.

VNA