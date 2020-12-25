PM requests impact assessment for Gia Lai golf course project
The golf course project may affect 50-year-old pine forests, experts said (Photo: VNA)
Gia Lai (VNA) - Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has requested the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) assess the environmental impact of the Dak Doa golf course project in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai.
According to a document imparting the Government leader’s instructions, the media has recently quoted many experts as saying that construction would change the land use of hundreds of hectares of forests, including 156 ha of 50-year-old pine forests, thus destroying vegetation and affecting the locality’s ecological balance.
The PM asked the MARD to study and evaluate the environmental impact and report back to him.
Earlier, the Vietnam Administration of Forestry at the MARD required that Gia Lai province reconsider its proposal to use 174 ha of forest land for the golf course.
In its document sent to the province, the administration said that climate change has caused extreme weather phenomena and disasters.
Even though there is no official conclusion as yet, National Assembly deputies and experts have questioned if a decline in forest areas is a contributing factor.
The Dak Doa golf course project is part of a high-end eco-tourism resort and entertainment complex of the FLC Group. It is to cover 197.3 ha and the land will be leased for 50 years. Total investment is over 1.3 trillion VND (56 million USD)./.
