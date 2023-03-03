Business Public private partnership task force on rice established The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development announced a decision to set up the public-private partnership (PPP) task force on rice and discussed an action plan for 2023 at a conference in the Mekong Delta city of Can Th

Business Two-month state budget revenue grows 10.6% year on year An estimated 362.3 trillion VND (nearly 15.3 billion USD) was collected for the state budget in the first two months of 2023. The total is equivalent to 22.4% of the year’s target and up 10.6% from a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance reported on March 3.

Business Vietnam’s largest annual trade fair to take place in April Vietnam Expo 2023, the largest trade fair in Vietnam, will be held at the Hanoi International Exhibition Centre in the capital city from April 5-8.