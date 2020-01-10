Business 2020 State budget revenue set to be 3 pct higher than estimate The Ministry of Finance aims for State budget revenue in 2020 to be 3 percent higher than the estimate set by the National Assembly, said Minister Dinh Tien Dung on January 10.

Business Winners to take it all in e-wallet race An economic expert has said e-wallet firms are breaking out promotions to try and win large chunks of the high potential market in Vietnam.