Society Ha Giang: a role model for community-based natural disaster mitigation Concrete roads, electricity systems, and flood-resistant bridges have made the border commune of Tung Vai in Quang Ba Quản district, which is one of the most natural disaster-prone regions in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang, more robust.

Society Nearly 65 million USD spent on upgrading railway crossings The Ministry of Transport has submitted a report to the Government regarding the implementation of a plan to ensure order and safety in railway corridors, as stipulated in the Prime Minister's Decision No. 994/2014/QD-TTg on ensuring road and railway transportation safety.

Videos Museum keeps memories of Dien Bien Phu victory alive The Dien Bien Phu Victory Museum is located on Vo Nguyen Giap Street in Muong Thanh ward, Dien Bien Phu city, in Dien Bien province, serving as a repository for thousands of documents and artefacts associated with the historic Dien Bien Phu Victory, which shook the world in 1954.