An oxygen provision system at a COVID-19 treatment hospital in Binh Duong province (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 23 sent an official dispatch on strengthening COVID-19 prevention and control measures nationwide to Secretaries of municipal and provincial Party Committees, Chairpersons of People’s Committees of centrally-run cities and provinces, ministers and heads of ministry-level and governmental agencies.

As the pandemic with Delta variant has been developing complicatedly, especially in Ho Chi Minh City and southern localities, the PM asked them to direct and increase public involvement in the fight against the pandemic, considering communes, wards and townships as “fortresses” and people as “soldiers”.

They were also required to pool the drastic involvement of the entire political system and uphold the role of mass, religious and other organisations, as well as the business community in the work.

As COVID-19 prevention and control is an urgent and long-term task, the PM urged bringing into play the spirit of solidarity and unity, democracy and collective brainpower while closely following the reality.

In the official dispatch, he said social distancing is a decisive factor to minimise infections so that it is a must to curb the pandemic during this “golden time” as soon as possible via rapid testing on a large scale, timely quarantine and suitable treatment as guided by the Health Ministry.

To reduce deaths as a top priority, localities were assigned to fully prepare facilities to treat COVID-19 patients, especially those in serious conditions.

Provinces and cities applying social distancing measures were requested to ensure enough food and essential services for residents, especially those of vulnerable groups.

The PM ordered stepping up “vaccine diplomacy” strategy to have the most vaccines at the earliest time, offering all possible support for vaccine research, technology transfer and production, and carrying out free, safe, timely and effective vaccinations without discrimination to any certain type of vaccines.

With ensuring social safety and order being an important task, the government leader requested enhancing pandemic prevention and control in detention and rehabilitation establishments, and guaranteeing security and safety on cyber space.

The dispatch clearly said that localities must take responsibility for following prevention and control measures in line with the Party Central Committee’s directions, stepping up communications campaigns, ensuring smooth and timely transportation of goods, and maintaining production and trade in areas where conditions allow.

The Government Office must oversee the implementation of the official dispatch and promptly report arising problems to the Prime Minister./.