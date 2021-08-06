Health German hospital donates medical supplies to support Vietnam's COVID-19 fight St. Georg Hospital in Leipzig city of Germany's Sachsen state has decided to donate protective gears and quick test kits worth 60,000 EUR to Vietnam to support its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health PM orders further COVID-19 vaccine allocation to southern localities Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked the Ministry of Health (MoH) to promptly allocate more COVID-19 vaccines to Ho Chi Minh City and southern provinces, which are the country’s current largest hotspots.

Health Vietnam detects 4,009 new COVID-19 infections over last 12 hours Vietnam detected 4,009 new COVID-19 cases over the last 12 hours to 6pm on August 6, putting the national tally at 189,066, according to the Ministry of Health.