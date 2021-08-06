PM requests stronger efforts in COVID-19 fight
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed a dispatch requiring ministries, sectors and localities to intensify the implementation of COVID-19 prevention and control measures.
COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)
Dispatch No. 1068/CD-TTg issued on August 5 noted that despite a number of initial positive results in COVID-19 prevention and control, the pandemic is developing complicatedly and may prolong, threatening the health and lives of people and greatly harming socio-economic development.
The PM requested the heads of the People’s Committees of centrally-run cities and provinces, ministries and sectors to enhance the supervision over the implementation of pandemic prevention and control measures, while working harder to carry out particular solutions.
To prevent the spreading of the pandemic, the PM requested the high-speed COVID-19 testing in locked-down and high risk areas as well as for people showing typical symptoms, thus discovering and quarantining F0s.
In order to minimise COVID-19-related deaths, it is crucial to make highest preparations for COVID-19 treatment and ensuring medical supplies and equipment such as oxygen and respirators, while mobilising human recourses and medical supplies from all sectors, including the private sector in COVID-19 treatment, he asked.
At the same time, he stressed the need to speed up the progress of vaccination by setting up more fixed and mobile vaccination stations and preparing vaccine storage.
In the dispatch, the PM also directed ministries, sectors and localities to quickly implement support policies for COVID-19-hit people and businesses, and propose more suitable support policies./.