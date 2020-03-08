Society Hanoi ramps up efforts to contain COVID-19 spread Hanoi is promoting epidemiological investigation to identify the persons having contact with its first COVID-19 case, confirmed on March 6, and localising areas with infected patients.

Society Gender-friendly corporate policy helps ensure stable workforce and development For many women in the workplace, salary may not be of the utmost importance but a female-friendly working environment is key to job satisfaction.

Society Vietnamese embassy commemorates Algerian journalists Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Nguyen Thanh Vinh and representatives of other Vietnamese agencies in the country on March 8 paid floral tribute to 15 Algerian journalists and technicians who died in a plane crash in Vietnam in 1974.