Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on April 14 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on April 14.

Politics Vietnam’s defence diplomacy reports significant achievements Vietnam has taken an active and responsible part in defence diplomacy activities, contributing to building trust, maintaining friendship with other countries, safeguarding the national territorial sovereignty, and strengthening defence potential, heard a conference on April 14.

Politics NA Standing Committee’s 10th session opens The 10th session of the Standing Committee of the 15th National Assembly (NA) opened in Hanoi on April 14.

Politics Reforming supervisory activities helps build law-governed socialist state: NA leader Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue on April 13 chaired a working session with the steering committee on making a plan on continuing to reform and improve the quality and efficiency of the parliament’s supervisory activities.