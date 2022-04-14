PM requests transparency, democracy in emulation, commendation activities
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh addresses the second meeting of the Central Emulation and Commendation Council on April 14 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Central Emulation and Commendation Council held its second meeting in the 2021 - 2026 tenure under the chair of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, head of the council, in Hanoi on April 14.
The council reported that last year, ministries, sectors, central agencies, and localities launched and carried out emulation campaigns in line with the Government’s 2021 motto of “Solidarity, discipline, reform, creativity, and aspiration for development”.
In particular, the emulation campaign in COVID-19 prevention and control has encouraged people from all social strata and the entire political system to help realise the twin targets of fighting the pandemic and boosting socio-economic recovery and development, thus helping perform development tasks and guarantee national defence-security.
For 2022, the council will continue guiding and promoting emulation movements in socio-economic recovery and development in a way that suits political tasks of each ministry, sector, locality, and socio-political organisation at central and local levels.
PM Chinh said thanks to efforts by the entire political system, Party, people, and army, as well as assistance from international friends, many significant and relatively comprehensive outcomes were obtained last year. The country’s common successes are partly attributable to emulation and commendation activities.
Under the Party’s leadership and the State’s management, emulation campaigns have won over widespread public support, thereby bringing into play the great national solidarity in the implementation of political and development tasks, he noted.
The Government leader held that emulation and commendation activities should continue adhering to the Party’s leadership and directions, base on the reality to have appropriate implementation measures, improve the quality and reform operations of all-level emulation and commendation councils, further promote specialised agencies’ sense of responsibility, and conduct examination and supervision to find out role models as well as problems needing to be addressed.
He demanded thorough evaluation of campaigns to gain experience and overhauling of relevant mechanisms and policies to facilitate substantive emulation movements.
The PM also underlined the necessity for emulation and commendation to be carried out in a transparent, democratic, objective, and timely manner./.