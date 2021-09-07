Addressing the meeting, PM Chinh stressed that Vietnam must put an end to IUU fishing in a bid to have the European Commission (EC)’s “yellow card” removed by the end of 2021.



Eliminating IUU fishing practice is not only for Vietnam’s interests but also for the sake of the protection of the environment and regional and international seafood resources, Chinh told the meeting between the Government and relevant ministries and sectors, together with coastal localities.



The government leader pointed out that after nearly four years of implementing the EC’s recommendations, the work has yet to fulfil requirements, with many limitations and problems in legal enforcement, while penalties imposed on IUU fishing practices remain light.



The PM assigned tasks to each ministry and sector to fulfil his order, underscoring that relevant forces must take more drastic actions to tackle IUU fishing./.

VNA