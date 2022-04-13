PM sends greetings to Laos, Cambodia on traditional new year
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had separate phone talks with his Lao and Cambodian counterparts, extending his best wishes to them and the two peoples on the occasion of Laos’ Bun Pi May and Cambodia’s Chol Chnam Thmay new year festivals.
He also conveyed greetings from other Vietnamese leaders to their Lao and Cambodian counterparts.
In his talks with Lao PM Phankham Viphavanh, Chinh congratulated the Lao Government and people on the important achievements they have recorded in implementing the Resolution of the Lao Revolutionary People's Party (LPRP)’s 11th Congress and the ninth 5-year socio-economic development plan. He expressed his belief that under the sound leadership of the LPRP, the Lao people will reap more fruits and continue to build a more and more prosperous nation which has a higher position and role in the international arena.
The two Government leaders said they are delighted at the firm and stable development of the bilateral relations over the past times, emphasising that in the context of complicated developments in the world and the region, the two sides need to continue making joint efforts to nurture and consolidate their great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation, and help each other in building an independent and self-reliant economy.
They agreed to maintain the regular exchange of delegations; coordinate in implementing high-level agreements and the results of the 44th meeting of the Vietnam - Laos Intergovernmental Committee, held in Hanoi in January; continue improving the effectiveness of cooperation in defence, security, trade, investment, transport connectivity, energy, education and training, health care and culture and collaboration between localities; and work together towards the successful organisation of commemorative activities within the framework of the "Year of Solidarity and Friendship".
The two PMs also agreed to continue working closely and supporting each other at international, regional and sub-regional forums, thus contributing to promoting peace, stability and cooperation in the ASEAN Community and in the region and in the world.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (Photo: VNA)Talking over the phone with Cambodian PM Hun Sen, Chinh spoke highly of the great achievements gained by Cambodia over the past years, saying he believe that under the clear-sighted leadership of the PM, the country will thrive further and well assume the role as the ASEAN Chair this year.
The leaders expressed his satisfaction at the positive development of the bilateral cooperation. Despite impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, two-way trade surpassed 9 billion USD last year, up 80 percent against 2020, and Vietnam remains ASEAN’s biggest investor in Cambodia, they noted.
Both emphasised the strategic importance of maintaining and consolidating the friendly neighbourliness and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Cambodia for each country's security and development in the current situation, especially in the "Vietnam - Cambodia Year of Friendship 2022" which marks the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. They agreed to continue strengthening political trust and coordination in coping with challenges of the pandemic, taking advantage of opportunities in the "new normal" to cooperate in promoting socio-economic recovery, continuing to coordinate in building a border of peace and friendship between the two countries.
PM Chinh once again affirmed that Vietnam supports Cambodia to successfully assume the role of the ASEAN Chair in 2022./.