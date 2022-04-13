Politics Vietnam ready to make substantive contributions to UN development forums: Ambassador Vietnam is ready to make substantive contributions at the United Nations (UN) development forums, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, the country’s head of the Permanent Mission to the United Nations, has said.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on April 13 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Thanh Hoa fosters ties with Laos’s Houaphanh province A delegation from the central province of Thanh Hoa led by Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Do Minh Tuan visited and extended Bunpimay (New Year of Laos) greetings to authorities and local people in Houaphanh province of Laos from April 11-12.

Politics Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics boosts foreign cooperation Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics Nguyen Xuan Thang held working sessions with the Ambassadors of the Netherland and Mozambique on April 12 to seek stronger cooperation with the two countries.