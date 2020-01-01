PM sends New Year greetings to ASEAN leaders
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc sent New Year greetings to leaders of ASEAN member states on the first day of 2020 on the occasion of Vietnam’s official assumption of its role as Chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc receives the chairmanship gavel from his Thai counterpart Prayut Chan-o-cha at the closing ceremony of the 35th ASEAN Summit in Bangkok in November last year. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc sent New Year greetings to leaders of ASEAN member states on the first day of 2020 on the occasion of Vietnam’s official assumption of its role as Chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
On behalf of the Government and people of Vietnam, PM Phuc extended his greetings to leaders of the ASEAN nations, their families and all people of the ASEAN Community, wishing them “a New Year full of health, happiness and success.”
“2020 is forecast to be a year of difficulties and challenges with unpredictable developments in the region and the world,” the PM said. “But all such difficulties and challenges cannot prevent us from moving towards a common goal – an united, peaceful, prosperous and sustainably developed ASEAN Community.”
“To realize the goal, a “cohesive and responsive” ASEAN is an important factor for us to overcome difficulties and challenges together and join hands in building a better future for the regional community and people,” he said.
As the Chair of ASEAN this year, Vietnam wants to work with the regional countries to implement specific activities and initiatives; strengthen solidarity; foster links and connectivity; promote identity; enhance external relations and improve ASEAN’s operational efficiency, he continued.
Vietnam hopes to receive positive support and cooperation from the countries in implementing such initiatives, he said.
“Let’s join hands to build and develop the ASEAN Community together towards prosperity and sustainable development,” the PM stressed./.