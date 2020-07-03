PM sends sympathies to Myanmar leader over jade mine landslide
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 2 sent his sympathies to State Counsellor of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi over great losses in human lives in a jade mine landslide in Hpakant township, Kachin state.
Victims of jade mine landslide in Hpakant township, Kachin state (Source: AP)
The same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh extended sympathies to Union Minister for International Cooperation Kyaw Tin.
In their letters, Vietnamese leaders affirmed their willingness to share difficulties with Myanmar people, and believed that they will soon overcome consequences and stabilise their lives.
Caused by the monsoon rains, the jade mine landslide occurred at 8:00am (Myanmar time) on July 2, with all victims being jade scavengers.
The death toll from accident has climbed to at least 160./.