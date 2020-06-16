Society National Press Awards 2019 to honour outstanding works The 14th National Press Awards 2019 will be held in Hanoi on June 21 night, honouring more than 100 outstanding articles by journalists nationwide, announced the jury council in Hanoi on June 15.

Society Vietnam sends masks to OVs in Switzerland amidst COVID-19 The Vietnamese Embassy in Switzerland on June 14 handed over masks of the Vietnamese government to the Vietnamese community through the Association of Vietnamese Intellectuals and Experts in Switzerland (AVIES) and the Vietnamese students’ association in the host country.

Society Japan, UNDP provide basic support for COVID-19 prevention to poor households The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Japanese Embassy in Hanoi announced the provision of basic support to poor and vulnerable households in Ninh Thuan, Binh Thuan and Ca Mau provinces for the prevention of COVID-19.