Sci-Tech Vietnam, France partner in producing veterinary vaccines Vietnamese agencies have joined hands with a French partner on the research and production of vaccines against the African swine fever (ASF) and foot and mouth disease (FMD).

Sci-Tech WB-funded project contributes to promoting innovation in Vietnam A conference to review the implementation of the "Fostering Innovation through Research, Science and Technology" (FIRST) project funded by the World Bank was held by the Ministry of Science and Technology in Hanoi on January 14.

Sci-Tech Hanoi to host int’l cyberspace safety contest final next month The final round of the WhiteHat Grand Prix 06 is scheduled to take place in mid-February in Hanoi, according to the Authority of Information Security under the Ministry of Information and Communications.

Sci-Tech Da Nang has second centralised IT Zone Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision to approve the Da Nang Information Technology Park (DITP) as a centralised information technology (CIT) zone.