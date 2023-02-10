A welcome ceremony for PM Chinh and his spouse was chaired by the Crown Prince of Brunei Al-Muhtadee Billah at Brunei International Airport.

This is the first visit to Brunei by Chinh in his new position, also the first by a Vietnamese PM to the Southeast Asian nation over the past 15 years.

The trip takes place in the context of the well-developed Vietnam-Brunei comprehensive partnership.

The two countries celebrated the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2022, with bilateral contacts at all levels as well as cooperation mechanisms maintained effectively.

The two countries surpassed their goal of 500 million USD for two-way trade set for 2025.

As of December last year, Brunei ranked 26th among the 141 countries and territories investing in Vietnam with 157 valid projects worth 970 million USD, mainly in processing, manufacturing, construction and real estate./.

VNA