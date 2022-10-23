Directive No. 18/CT-TTg states that cybersecurity is vital to creating digital trust and protecting the country's development in the digital era. (Photo: vietnamnet.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has issued a directive to step up response to cybersecurity incidents in Vietnam.



Directive No. 18/CT-TTg states that cybersecurity is vital to creating digital trust and protecting the country's development in the digital era in order to successfully implement national digital transformation.



As such, responding to cybersecurity incidents is key to helping agencies and organisations minimise damage.



However, the current response to cybersecurity incidents is failing to meet the threat, with unpredictable consequences for socio-economic development and stability.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

The PM urged leaders to supervise the implementation of the directive.



Under the directive, the PM urged response scenarios be finalised by the end of this year.



The Ministry of Information and Communications was tasked with instructing response teams with the Ministry of Defence.



Telco and internet service providers will publicise contact information this month and guide customers how to make reports./.

VNA