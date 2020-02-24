Society Nearly 11 million USD for UNESCO-honoured ancient town conservation Authorities of the central province of Quang Nam recently approved to earmark 253 billion VND (about 10.91 million USD) for a Hoi An ancient town conservation project in the 2020-2025, with orientation to 2030.

A festival to celebrate the 45th founding anniversary of the Vietnam – Germany diplomatic ties was held in Leipzig city, the German state of Sachsen, on February 23.

The 2019-2020 school year will be extended to the end of June, a month later than previous years after delays children faced going back to class at the beginning of the year due to fears of the acute respiratory disease COVID-19.

Chinese Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Wu Jun has spoken highly of Vietnam's support to his country in the fight against the acute respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus (COVID-19), expressing sincere thanks for the move which he said China will always keep in mind.