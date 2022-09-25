Xoe Thai represents the convergence of cultural beauty . (Photo: VNA)

He called for due attention to be paid to improving the lives of skilled artisans who are committed to preserving the heritage while also making it easier for people to experience and perform Xoe Thai in light of the country's new development conditions.At the ceremony, Pauline Tamesis, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Vietnam, presented the UNESCO certificate recognising Xoe Thai art as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity to the representative of the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, as well as leaders of the People's Committees of Yen Bai, Son La, Lai Chau and Dien Bien provinces.Tamesis offered congratulations on this significant event and wished that the Thai community and Vietnamese people would continue to maintain, promote, and disseminate the significance of Xoe Thai art, while also contributing more to UNESCO's activities and human culture.Following the ceremony, attendees enjoyed the art space and experience the local distinctive culture through an art programme themed "Xoe Thai - Quintessence of the heritage land."Artists from Yen Bai, Son La, and Lai Chau all participated in the beautifully staged art programme, which featured all forms of Xoe Thai art.The programme ended with the performance "The quintessence of Xoe art," which brought together traditional folklore values that have become the heritage of the Thai ethnic people in the Northwest, with the involvement of more than 2,000 artisans and performers./.