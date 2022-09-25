PM stresses shared responsibility for promoting Xoe Thai
Xoe Thai, the unique folk dance of Vietnam’s Thai ethnic minority group, represents the convergence of cultural beauty, therefore, promoting the art is the shared responsibility of all Vietnamese, said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.
Chinh made the statement at a ceremony to receive the UNESCO certificate recognising Xoe Thai as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity held on September 24 in Nghia Lo town, the northwestern province of Yen Bai.
The PM, on behalf of leaders of the Party and State, congratulated the authorities and people of ethnic groups in Yen Bai, Son La, Lai Chau, and Dien Bien on the honour and expressed his belief that the recognition of Xoe Thai as Vietnam’s14th heritage inscribed by UNESCO is a moment of great pride for the Thai ethnic people and the community of the country's 54 ethnic groups.
He praised generations of folk artists and the Thai ethnic community for their tremendous efforts to conserve this priceless cultural heritage.
He also thanked and praised the efforts of the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, the National Council for Cultural Legacy, other relevant ministries, agencies, and localities, collectors, and researchers to preserve and promote Xoe Thai and Vietnam’s cultural heritages in general.
The Government leader expressed his hope that UNESCO's Representative Office and Chief Representative in Vietnam Christian Manhart would continue to provide Vietnam with close cooperation and effective help to ensure that the country's cultural values are widely spread and go in tune with the cultural quintessence of humanity.
To continue to create new vitality, spread, and strongly inspire the value of Xoe Thai, the Prime Minister asked the authorities, people, and Thai community in the northwestern provinces, as well as the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism to work together to effectively implement the "National Action Programme to protect and promote the value of the intangible cultural heritage of Xoe Thai art" in accordance with the commitment to UNESCO.
"Let us do it with enthusiasm, with heart, with pride, with inner strength, so that the lyrics and music of Xoe khan, Xoe non, Xoe quat, Xoe sap, Xoe gay, Xoe hoa [ Xoe dancing using various props such as scarves, hats]... continue to be nurtured, developed, and spread among the community of ethnic groups," he said.
According to PM Chinh, the noble and beautiful value of Xoe Thai art should be protected and promoted internationally as well as domestically. Therefore, it is vital to recognise that this is the representative intangible cultural legacy of humanity and take appropriate action.
He urged expanding studies and coming up with concrete plans to protect and enhance the identity of ethnic groups in general and the value of Xoe Thai in particular in socio-economic growth and tourism development.
Xoe Thai represents the convergence of cultural beauty. (Photo: VNA)He called for due attention to be paid to improving the lives of skilled artisans who are committed to preserving the heritage while also making it easier for people to experience and perform Xoe Thai in light of the country's new development conditions.
At the ceremony, Pauline Tamesis, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Vietnam, presented the UNESCO certificate recognising Xoe Thai art as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity to the representative of the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, as well as leaders of the People's Committees of Yen Bai, Son La, Lai Chau and Dien Bien provinces.
Tamesis offered congratulations on this significant event and wished that the Thai community and Vietnamese people would continue to maintain, promote, and disseminate the significance of Xoe Thai art, while also contributing more to UNESCO's activities and human culture.
Following the ceremony, attendees enjoyed the art space and experience the local distinctive culture through an art programme themed "Xoe Thai - Quintessence of the heritage land."
Artists from Yen Bai, Son La, and Lai Chau all participated in the beautifully staged art programme, which featured all forms of Xoe Thai art.
The programme ended with the performance "The quintessence of Xoe art," which brought together traditional folklore values that have become the heritage of the Thai ethnic people in the Northwest, with the involvement of more than 2,000 artisans and performers./.