Addressing the event, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh stressed that Xoe Thai, the unique folk dance of Vietnam’s Thai ethnic minority group, represents the convergence of cultural beauty, therefore, promoting the art is the shared responsibility of all Vietnamese.

He also praised generations of folk artists and the Thai ethnic community for their tremendous efforts to conserve this priceless cultural heritage.

Following the ceremony, attendees enjoyed the art space and experience the local distinctive culture through an art program themed "Xoe Thai - Quintessence of the heritage land."

Artists from Yen Bai, Son La, and Lai Chau all participated in the beautifully staged art program, which featured all forms of Xoe Thai art./.

VNA