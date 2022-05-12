Politics New Zealand assists Vietnam’s post-pandemic recovery The Government of New Zealand has presented two million NZD (nearly 1.26 million USD) from its COVID-19 response fund to support Vietnam’s recovery from the pandemic.

Politics Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh arrives in US Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh arrived in Washington D.C. on May 11 morning (local time), starting his seven-day trip to attend the Special ASEAN-US Summit and a working visit to the US and the United Nations.

Politics NA Standing Committee convenes 11th session The 11th session of the 15th National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee opened in Hanoi on May 11 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics Prime Minister’s US trip carries message of trustworthy Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s trip to the US from May 11-17 once again demonstrates Vietnam’s consistent foreign policy of being a friend, a trustworthy partner and an active and responsible member of the international community.