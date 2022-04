Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh suggested that Soc Trang shift from agricultural production to agriculture-based economic development, at a working session with officials of the Mekong Delta province as part of his trip to the locality on April 28.Soc Trang should work harder to raise quality, added values and productivity of farm produce, while stepping up scientific and technological application in agriculture, towards a high-tech, smart agricultural sector, he said.The province should focus on industries in which it has advantages like aquatic product processing, and renewable and green energy, the PM said, urging Soc Trang to attract investment in industrial parks and clusters.Solutions need to be rolled out concertedly to recover the growth of services and tourism and boost digital transformation, the leader continued.Another task is to drastically implement solutions to speed up the disbursement of public investment, and resolutely scrap unnecessary and poor-performing projects, he noted.The PM also asked Soc Trang to pay attention to the planning work, further improve the business environment, and raise its provincial competitiveness index (PCI) and the Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI).He reminded the province to enhance environmental protection and better the social welfare work, especially in ethnic minority-inhabited areas, while firmly safeguarding national defence and security.The immediate task lies with facilitating the operation of businesses in the locality, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises and private firms, along with drought, salt water intrusion and natural disaster prevention and control.PM Chinh also laid stress on facilitating the implementation of wind power projects whose investment plans have been approved .