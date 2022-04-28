PM suggests Soc Trang shift towards agriculture-based economic development
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)Soc Trang (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh suggested that Soc Trang shift from agricultural production to agriculture-based economic development, at a working session with officials of the Mekong Delta province as part of his trip to the locality on April 28.
Soc Trang should work harder to raise quality, added values and productivity of farm produce, while stepping up scientific and technological application in agriculture, towards a high-tech, smart agricultural sector, he said.
The province should focus on industries in which it has advantages like aquatic product processing, and renewable and green energy, the PM said, urging Soc Trang to attract investment in industrial parks and clusters.
Solutions need to be rolled out concertedly to recover the growth of services and tourism and boost digital transformation, the leader continued.
Another task is to drastically implement solutions to speed up the disbursement of public investment, and resolutely scrap unnecessary and poor-performing projects, he noted.
The PM also asked Soc Trang to pay attention to the planning work, further improve the business environment, and raise its provincial competitiveness index (PCI) and the Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI).
He reminded the province to enhance environmental protection and better the social welfare work, especially in ethnic minority-inhabited areas, while firmly safeguarding national defence and security.
The immediate task lies with facilitating the operation of businesses in the locality, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises and private firms, along with drought, salt water intrusion and natural disaster prevention and control.
PM Chinh also laid stress on facilitating the implementation of wind power projects whose investment plans have been approved .
At the meeting, local officials proposed the Government, the PM, ministries and agencies consider a number of policies and mechanisms regarding the investment in Tran De seaport which serves as a gateway for the Mekong Delta, and energy projects in Soc Trang.
In reply, Chinh asked ministries and agencies to hold working session with the province to discuss the proposals in details, suggesting that the province consider the public-private partnership (PPP).
The same day, the PM visited Huynh Cuong Ethnic Boarding High School in Soc Trang city, where he presented gifts to outstanding students and computers to the school./.
