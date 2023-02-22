Politics Minister of Foreign Affairs welcomes leader of China's Hainan province Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son hosted a reception for the Secretary of the Party Committee of China’s Hainan province, Shen Xiaoming, in Hanoi on February 22.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on February 22 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam willing to boost personnel deployment to UN peacekeeping operations: diplomat A diplomat of Vietnam has affirmed the country’s willingness to continue expanding the deployment of personnel to United Nations peacekeeping operations in the coming time.

Politics Vietnam Coast Guard, Japan Coast Guard bolster cooperation The Vietnam Coast Guard and the Japan Coast Guard held talks in Hanoi on February 21 to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation.