Society Close to 280 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Europe Nearly 280 citizens were repatriated from European countries on a flight of the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on August 6-7.

Society Binh Dinh, Hai Phong provinces assist Da Nang to combat COVID-19 A send-off ceremony to dispatch a group of medical staff from Binh Dinh province to assist Da Nang city in its fight against COVID-19 pandemic was held on August 6 in Binh Dinh.

Society More support for Da Nang in COVID-19 fight Representatives of Central Retail Vietnam Group on August 6 handed over 10 tonnes of vegetables and fruits to units in the central city of Da Nang as part of its support for the local fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.