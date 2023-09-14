PM to attend General Debate of UNGA’s 78th session, visit Brazil
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will lead a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to attend the General Debate of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, conduct bilateral activities in the US and pay an official visit to Brazil from September 17-26, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The PM's visit to Brazil will be made at the invitation of President Lula da Silva./.