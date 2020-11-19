Politics Vietnam has turned a crisis into an opportunity for success: Diplomat Vietnam did a good job as the ASEAN Chair this year, and the more than 80 documents adopted at the 37th ASEAN Summit and related summits last week is a proof that the country has turned a crisis into an opportunity for success, the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Ambassador to the bloc Lim Sung-nam has said.

Politics Japanese ambassador to ASEAN speaks of Vietnam’s excellent role Japanese Ambassador to ASEAN Chiba Akira has spoken highly of the role of Vietnam as ASEAN Chair in 2020 with the successful organisation of the 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings despite COVID-19.

Politics Foreign officials highlight signing of RCEP Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy of Germany Peter Altmaier has welcomed the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement between 15 signatories in Asia-Pacific.