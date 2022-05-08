Politics Cooperation between Vietnamese localities, Australia’s NSW expected to grow further Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Nguyen Tat Thanh has visited New South Wales to seek ways to foster cooperation between Vietnamese localities and the Australian state.

Politics Former official honoured with RoK’s Grand Gwanghwa Medal Tran Van Tuy, former head of the National Assembly Standing Committee’s board for deputy affairs and former Chairman of the Vietnam - Republic of Korea (RoK) Parliamentary Friendship Group, has been honoured with the RoK’s Grand Gwanghwa Medal for his major contributions to the two countries’ friendship.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on May 6 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on May 6.