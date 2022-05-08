PM to attend special summit marking 45 years of ASEAN-US ties
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and other ASEAN leaders will attend a special ASEAN-US summit marking the 45th founding anniversary of the relations between the two sides in Washington D.C. on May 12-13, at the invitation of US President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.
On this occasion, a delegation of Vietnam led by PM Chinh will visit the US and the United Nations from May 11 to 17, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs./.