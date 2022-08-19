PM to chair conference promoting development of northern midland, mountainous regions
A conference announcing the Government’s Action Programme implementing the Politburo’s Resolution No.11 on directions to intensify socio-economic development and ensure national defence and security in the northern midland and mountainous regions by 2030, with a vision to 2045 will be held on August 27 in Lao Cai province.
With the theme of “Potential – Opportunities – Development Cooperation”, the conference is expected to attract the participation of around 600 delegates, who are representatives from ministries, sectors, localities, international organisations, and the business communities both at home and abroad.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh plans to chair the event.
Speaking at a press conference to release the information in Hanoi on August 19, Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Duy Dong said that this conference will focus on analysing the status quo and potential of the two regions and seek solutions to promote green and sustainable development.
Agencies and localities will provide information and discuss investment demand serving economic development in the regions.
Within the framework of the event, there will be an investment promotion conference and a ceremony to hand over cooperation agreements, and memoranda of understanding and certificates on investment for both domestic and foreign investors.
A photo exhibition highlighting potential and opportunities of the northern midland and mountainous regions will take place on August 27-28./.