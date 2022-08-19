Business Expert backs proposal to invest in refinery complex in Ba Ria-Vung Tau A proposal by the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) to invest in a petrochemical and refinery complex and national oil storage facility with total investment of nearly 19 billion USD in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau is a good idea, said Dr. Nguyen Quoc Thap, Chairman of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Association.

Business Startup festival opens in Khanh Hoa province A startup festival (Techfest) for the south-central and Central Highlands region is being held in Khanh Hoa province, aiming to promote the startup spirit of research institutes, universities, colleges, the business community, organisations and individuals, and encourage innovation in production and business.

Business CIEM launches report on circular business models The Central Institute for Economic Management (CIEM) in collaboration with the Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam hosted a launch workshop for a report on “Circular Business Models: International Experience and Application in Vietnam” in Hanoi on August 19.

Business Rice exports up but prices down in seven months Vietnam exported roughly 4.08 million tonnes of rice in the first seven months of 2022 to earn over 1.99 billion USD, up 17.3% and 6%, respectively, against the same period last year, customs data shows.