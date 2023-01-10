World Vietnam assists Laos in first two kidney transplantation cases A press conference was held in Vientiane on January 9 to announce the first two successful kidney transplantation cases in Laos with the support of Vietnam’s Military Hospital 103 on December 31.

World Thailand, Japan join hands against climate change According to Thai Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Varawut Silpacha, Thailand and Japan have agreed to establish a marine litter monitoring centre as part of their bilateral climate change cooperation.

World Malaysian companies interested in Indonesia’s new capital Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim on January 9 witnessed the handover of 11 Letters of Interest (LoI) from Malaysian companies to participate in the development of Indonsia’s National Capital City (IKN) Nusantara.