Politics Vietnam helps Pakistan address typhoon aftermaths On behalf of the Prime Minister, Deputy Foreign Minister Do Hung Viet on January 9 presented a token of 100,000 USD as a gift from the Vietnamese Government and people to Pakistan to help address typhoon aftermaths in 2022.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest January 10 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Videos PM’s conclusions to draw foreign tourist arrivals released The Government Office has recently released Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s conclusions at a conference promoting foreign tourist arrivals in Vietnam.

Politics Prime Minister hosts Tet banquet in honour of diplomatic corps Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his wife hosted a banquet in honour of the diplomatic corps in Hanoi on January 9, ahead of the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival.