Politics Ambassador meets Deputy Speaker of Tanzanian parliament Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, met with Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of Tanzania Mussa Azzan Zungu on July 18 on the sidelines of the High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development.

Politics Vietnam, Italy forge cooperation in crime combat Minister of Public Security General To Lam held separate talks with Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi and Justice Minister Carlo Nordio, as part of the Vietnamese official’s visit to the country from July 17-19.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest July 19 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao young officers promote exchanges A seminar was held in Hanoi on July 18 between a delegation of the Military Youth Board of the General Department of Politics under the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and a delegation of the Lao People’s Army who are taking part in a training course on youth affairs in Vietnam.