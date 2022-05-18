Business Can Tho eyes logistics, hi-tech agriculture cooperation with RoK Officials of the People’s Committee of Mekong Delta Can Tho city on May 16 had a working session with a delegation from the Korea - Asia Economic Cooperation Association (KOAECA) led by its chairman Lee Kim-kee, focusing on logistics and hi-tech agriculture cooperation in the time to come.

Business American business community very optimistic about US-Vietnam economic ties With Vietnam-US economic relations having grown steadily over time, the American business community is very optimistic and working very hard in Vietnam, according to Virginia B. Foote, President of the Board of the US International Centre.

Business HCM City wishes to see more investment activities from Austrian firms: official Ho Chi Minh City wants to see more investment promotion activities from Austrian enterprises to tap on the sides’ cooperation potential, said Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan while receiving a business delegation from Austria on May 16.