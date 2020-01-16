Business Da Nang airport serves 15.5 million passengers in 2019 Da Nang International Airport served a total of 99,000 domestic and international flight arrivals, carrying 15.5 million passengers and about 40,000 tonnes of goods and parcels in total in last year, according to Danang Today.

Business Expensive imported flowers a hot item for Tet As the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday is approaching, people in Ho Chi Minh City and across the country are opening their wallets to buy special ornamental plants and imported flowers to decorate their homes for the nation's biggest festival.

Business Vietnam, Japan promote investment to develop food chains Vietnam and Japan have achieved many positive outcomes in agriculture cooperation, and the two sides will continue working together to build sustainable food value chains in the near future, according to the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Business Vietnam strives to achieve socio-economic growth targets in 2020 Vietnam has to spare no effort to achieve economic growth of 6.8 percent and keep inflation rate of below 4 percent in 2020 amid global political uncertainties, said the Vietnam Institute for Economic and Policy Research (VERP) at a workshop in Hanoi on January 16.