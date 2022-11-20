Politics Vietnam, Cambodia agree to foster cooperation in all channels National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Men Sam An on November 20 agreed on the need for the two countries to bolster cooperation in all channels, including collaboration between their legislatures and localities sharing the border line.

Politics Vietnam, Slovakia foster cooperation between localities Vietnamese Ambassador to Slovakia Nguyen Tuan has recently visited Kosice city, which sees the second largest number of Vietnamese only after Bratislava capital city, in order to promote cooperation between the city and Vietnamese localities.

Politics Poland Independence Day marked in HCM City The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) held a get-together on November 20 to mark the 104th anniversary of Poland’s Independence Day (November 11, 1918-2022), showing goodwill and a wish to promote the friendship between people in the city and Poland.