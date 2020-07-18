Business Thua Thien – Hue’s economic zone looks for post-pandemic investments The Chan May – Lang Co Economic Zone in the central province of Thua Thien – Hue, which boasts comprehensive infrastructure and an open investment environment, is hoped to attract new investment flows following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Ministry proposes not allowing conversion of condotel into residential projects The Ministry of Public Security has proposed not granting ownership certificates to allow condotels, tourist villas and officetels to be turned into residential projects.

Business Domestic flight frequency adjusted to reduce congestion at airports Carriers have adjusted their flight frequency to reduce congestion at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat international airports that have both closed off a runway for major repairs.

Business Vietnam Airlines looks for assistance amid COVID-19 Dragged by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the national carrier Vietnam Airlines is seeking measures to ease pressure on its cash liquidity.