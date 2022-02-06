PM Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has requested completing the construction of expressways from Khanh Hoa to Dong Nai provinces at least one quarter ahead of schedule, as part of the Eastern North-South Expressway project.



During a meeting in Ho Chi Minh City with ministries, agencies and localities on February 5, PM Chinh urged stepping up site clearance and resettlement for dislocated residents, ensuring the supply of construction materials, regularly inspecting the quality of works in line with regulations to save costs and time, and pooling all possible resources for projects.



In order to join hands for infrastructure development, including transport infrastructure, he assigned the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to review regulations on the exploitation and management of construction material mines. The Construction Ministry must work with relevant ministries and agencies to review mechanisms on prices of construction materials while the Ministry of Planning and Investment will devise a reward-punishment mechanism in this field.



The same day, the PM made an on-site inspection of the Nha Trang – Cam Lam expressway project in the central province of Khanh Hoa. Invested in the form of public-private partnership, the road will stretch as far as nearly 50km at a total cost of over 5.5 trillion VND (239.1 million USD). Its construction began on September 4, 2021 and is due to be completed in the third quarter of this year.



He also inspected the construction of the Cam Lam – Vinh Hao expressway passing through Khanh Hoa, Ninh Thuan and Binh Thuan provinces and the Phan Thiet – Dau Giay expressway through Binh Thuan and Dong Nai provinces.



In the afternoon the same day, Chinh offered incense and flowers to President Ho Chi Minh, visited Ho Chi Minh Museum and Duc Thanh school relic site in the central province of Binh Thuan where the great leader ever taught before leaving for national salvation./.