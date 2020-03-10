Society Hanoi tracks down close contacts of COVID-19 patients All of the COVID-19 infection cases in Hanoi have been tracked down, with no community transmission detected, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung said at a meeting on March 9.

Society Hanoi youths support fund for Vietnam’s sea, islands The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) – Hanoi chapter on March 9 organised a fundraising ceremony for the “Fund for Vietnam’s Sea, Islands”.

Society Central region at high risk of drought: official The central region is at high risk of drought from March to May, the remaining months of this dry season, said Deputy Director of the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting Vu Duc Long said on March 9.

Society Russian teacher with love for Vietnamese kids Settling in a new country requires cultural adaptation and language skills, which are best obtained with help from locals. For Vietnamese kids arriving in Yekaterinburg, Russia, classes with Ms. Natalia Shementikhina offer them a great chance to integrate into their new society.