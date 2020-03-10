PM urges drastic solutions to control cattle, poultry diseases
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered the implementation of drastic, comprehensive solutions to fight diseases in cattle and poultry.
In recently-signed Directive No. 12/CT-TTg, the PM asked Chairpersons of People’s Committees of centrally-run cities and provinces to instruct localities that are being hit by avian flu, African swine fever and foot-and-mouth disease to mobilise resources to prevent the spread of these epidemics.
These localities should make public the outbreaks if the diseases are at risk of spreading further, he said, noting that vaccination is needed in this case to seal off “hotspots” of the diseases.
Meanwhile, localities that have remained free from the epidemics and others prone to the outbreaks were asked to guild farmers to take precautionary measures and review vaccination.
The PM ordered the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) to coordinate with other ministries, agencies and localities in restoring pig herds and prevent African swine fever from reoccurring.
He also pointed out other tasks like enhancing market management, especially at wholesale markets, early detecting suspected cases of A/H5N1 and A/H5N6, strictly handle the illegal transportation and consumption of animals and animal products of unknown origin, and intensifying the communication work.
The MARD reported that Vietnam has spotted 34 outbreaks of A/H5N1 and A/H5N6 in 10 cities and provinces so far this year, with more than 100,000 poultry culled.
Over 100 hotspots of foot-and-mouth disease were also reported in nine cities and provinces, killing hundreds of cattle.
The African swine fever that broke out in many localities last year has caused losses worth trillions of VND, the ministry said./.