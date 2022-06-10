The three national target programmes cover socio-economic development in ethnic-inhabited and mountainous areas, sustainable poverty reduction, and new-style rural area building. (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) –



The request was made in Dispatch No. 501/CD-TTg, signed by



PM Chinh on May 28 issued Decision No. 652/QD-TTg on the allocation of development investment capital sourced from the 2021-2025 central budget to localities, and Decision No. 653/QD-TTg allocating capital from the 2022 central budget to the three national target programmes that cover socio-economic development in ethnic-inhabited and mountainous areas, sustainable poverty reduction, and new-style rural area building.



The Government leader also emphasised the need to ensure decentralisation and transparency, promote the role of the public in planning, implementation and supervision during the implementation of the national target programmes.



Meanwhile, a plan on the allocation of the remaining 7.94 trillion VND for development investment from the 2021-2025 central budget must be sent to the Ministry of Planning and Investment no later than mid-July.



The Ministry of Finance was urged to complete the issuance of circulars guiding the management and use of the capital for the national target programmes on new-style rural area building and sustainable poverty reduction in 2021-2025 before July 1.



The Ministry of Planning and Investment will coordinate with the Ministry of Finance and relevant agencies to sum up capital use plans and report them to the PM by June 25./.

VNA