PM urges efforts to complete socio-economic goals

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc required ministries, sectors and localities to focus on completing all socio-economic targets set by the National Assembly at the cabinet meeting on July 4.
VNA
Thursday, July 4, 2019 - 16:23:15
