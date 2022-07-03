Health President hails health care sector's achievements President Nguyen Xuan Phuc commended the health care sector for its achievements over the past years and urged the Government and the health sector to take measures to quickly address the current crisis in the sector as many medical workers are leaving their jobs, and hospitals suffer from a shortage of medicine and medical supplies.

Health COVID-19: 769 cases added to national caseload on June 28 A total 769 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm June 27 to 4pm June 28, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Health Ministry yet to consider COVID-19 endemic disease The Ministry of Health has proposed considering COVID-19 a Group A infectious disease, not an endemic disease in its latest draft on COVID-19 prevention and control measures in the new situation.