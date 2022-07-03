PM urges faster COVID-19 vaccination in face of sub-variant BA.5
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has ordered faster administration of the third and fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccine as part of measures against the unpredictable pandemic situation, especially when the sub-variant BA.5 has appeared in Vietnam and raised the risk of a new wave of coronavirus infections.
Students get vaccinated against COVID-19. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has ordered faster administration of the third and fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccine as part of measures against the unpredictable pandemic situation, especially when the sub-variant BA.5 has appeared in Vietnam and raised the risk of a new wave of coronavirus infections.
According to the Government Office, to enhance pandemic control and create favourable conditions for socio-economic recovery and development, the Government leader has assigned Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam to continue directing the Ministry of Health, other ministries and sectors, and 63 provincial-level localities to drastically carry out anti-pandemic measures, especially accelerating COVID-19 vaccination.
He asked the Health Ministry and the chairpersons of the provincial-level People’s Committees to speed up the inoculation, particularly administering the third and fourth doses to people aged 12 and above, and the two primary doses to children aged 5 - 11 in a safe, scientific and effective manner.
He also requested sufficient and timely provision of medicine and medical supplies for the COVID-19 combat, as well as health examination and treatment.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Information and Communications was demanded to work with the Health Ministry and media agencies to boost communications to raise public awareness of the unpredictable pandemic situation and the Omicron sub-variant BA.5 so that people will support COVID-19 vaccination and continue practicing anti-pandemic measures./.