Society A Vietnam-UK bridge celebrates its 10th anniversary The shaping and growth of the VUKN is an inspiring story of enthusiastic British volunteers dedicated to fostering friendship and cooperation between the two countries and their people.

Society RoK - Vietnam Women’s Forum held in Seoul The 10th Republic of Korea (RoK) - Vietnam Women’s Forum, held by the Korean Women’s Development Institute (KWDI) and the Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU), took place in Seoul on September 12.

Society Online quiz spotlights Vietnam - Cuba friendship An online interactive quiz on the Vietnam - Cuba friendship will take place from September 14 to 18.

Politics President attends opening of National Defence Academy’s new academic year President Vo Van Thuong on September 12 attended the opening ceremony of the 2023-2024 academic year of the National Defence Academy - the leading military scientific research and training centre of the army and Vietnam at large.