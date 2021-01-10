PM urges Hoa Binh province to tap potential for development
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 10 asked the northern mountainous province of Hoa Binh to bring into full play its favourable geological location as the gateway to Hanoi capital city to boost its development.
At a working with key provincial leaders as part of his working trip to Hoa Binh, PM Phuc said the province should better tap its potential and strengths in tourism and commerce.
At the same time, greater efforts are needed to preserve and promote the traditional culture of local ethnic minority groups, he said.
The government leader lauded Hoa Binh for its performance in development amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, with budget collection up 24 percent year-on-year and a high forest coverage, as well as achievements in investment attraction and new-style rural area building.
Pointing out limitations in economic structure, tourism, planning, administrative reform and investment environment, the PM said the province should optimise resources for development, especially its land and mines.
Hoa Binh needs to promptly chart a development planning scheme for 2021-2030 with a vision towards 2050, along with the planning of land, industrial parks and services, the leader said.
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc asks Hoa Binh and the Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN) to ensure safety of the expanded Hoa Binh hydropower plant project. (Photo: VNA)Regarding the construction of the expanded Hoa Binh hydropower plant that began the same day, he asked Hoa Binh and the Vietnam Electricty Group (EVN) – the main investor – to ensure the safety of the project, especially transport safety./.