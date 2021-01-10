Politics Vietnamese leaders send congratulations to Kuwait on diplomatic ties Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong has sent a message of congratulations to Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al‑Ahmad Al‑Jaber Al‑Sabah on the occasion of the 45th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Kuwait (January 10, 1976 - 2021).

Politics Condolences sent to Indonesia over plane crash Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh on January 10 sent a message of condolences to Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi over a recent Indonesian plane crash off the coast of Jakarta.

Politics Vietnamese Ambassador to US talks with Congressman Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc has held a phone talk with Congressman Ted Yoho, a senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific and Nonproliferation (116th tenure), on the occasion of his office at the House of Representatives ending.

Politics Procuracy sector urged to pay more heed to new corruption cases Politburo member and permanent member of Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong on January 8 asked the procuracy sector to pay more attention to detecting and handling new corruption cases and better the work in localities.