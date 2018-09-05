PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the working session. (Source: VNA)

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum to sustainably develop forests with higher productivity in combination with growing medical herbs.At a working session with provincial leaders on September 5 as part of his trip to Kon Tum, PM Phuc said the province should develop clean agriculture, multi-functional high technology, energy and processing industries, border gate economy and tourism.He suggested that Kon Tum should give priority to developing important and suitable sectors, and mobilising resources for sustainable growth, especially in the fields of transport and irrigation.More attention must be paid to improving educational quality, handling land-related issues, raising intellectual standards of local people, and attracting more investors, especially big and potential ones, he said.The PM lauded achievements Kon Tum has recorded in socio-economic development, ethnic affairs and foreign relations, especially in consolidating the friendship and traditional cooperation with the neighbouring countries of Laos and Cambodia.Talking about Ngoc Linh ginseng which is dubbed as the national treasure planted in Kon Tum, PM Phuc said through projects, the province has reaped initial successes in developing the rare medical herb with high economic values.The government leader, however, pointed out that the province has failed to fully tap its potential and per capita income has remained low.Besides, some of its products like coffee and other farm produce have yet to build their own brand names, while there remained limitations regarding business development, the provincial competitiveness index (PCI) and the quality of human resources, he said.At the working session, Kon Tum authorities proposed the Government hand over special-use forests to the province to carry out projects on growing Ngoc Linh ginseng and other medical herbs, with a pilot area of 8,807ha in the Ngoc Linh Nature Reserve.In this regard, PM Phuc asked Kon Tum to review the outcomes of implemented projects and coordinate with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to report the results to the PM for further consideration.The Central Highlands province of Kon Tum is home to 28 ethnic groups, of whom 53 percent are ethnic minorities.-VNA