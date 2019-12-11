PM urges Military Hospital 175 to become regional medical facility
Military Hospital 175 should work to turn itself into a strong medical facility in the region, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on December 11.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (centre) attends the inauguration ceremony for the trauma and orthosis institute under Military Hospital 175.
(Photo: VNA)
He made the statement while visiting the hospital on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army and the 30th All-People’s Defence Festival (December 22).
PM Phuc asked the hospital to improve quality of medical examination, enhance capacity of its staff, apply advanced technology in treatment, as well as promote international cooperation so as to meet development requirements in the new period.
Besides, the hospital needs to speed up the construction of the 1,000 – bed general hospital, nursing home and rehabilitation hospital, he said.
The leader also took the occasion to hail the hospital’s efforts to successfully fulfill its missions in the past time, including the deployment of the Level 2 field hospital in South Sudan to join UN’s international peacekeeping operation, providing health care in remote areas in the Central Highlands region, Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago and Cambodia, and making heavy investment in high technologies to improve medical services.
He particularly commended the staff of the Level 2 field hospital for successfully accomplishing their peacekeeping mission, describing it as a vivid illustration for Vietnam’s responsibility, goodwill and increasing prestige in the international arena.
Military Hospital 175 was set up on May 26, 1975, right after the liberation of the south. Currently, it provides treatment to some 3,700 patients and carries out up to 140 emergency operations each day.
PM Phuc also attended the inauguration ceremony for the trauma and orthosis institute, the first ever in the country having a helipad./.