Health Nearly 53,000 drug users receive Methadone treatment Nearly 53,000 drug users in Vietnam has received Methadone treatment to cure their addiction since the treatment was first piloted in Ho Chi Minh City and Hai Phong in April 2008.

Health Vietnam Medipharm Expo opens in Hanoi The 26th Vietnam International Medical, Hospital and Pharmaceutical Exhibition (Vietnam Medipharm Expo) opened in Hanoi on December 5, attracting 180 exhibitors from 18 countries and territories.

Society Vietnam on way to end AIDS pandemic in 2030 A conference was held in Hanoi on December 4 to look back on 20 years of HIV/AIDS treatment in Vietnam.

Health Vietnam aims to enhance ARV treatment covered by health insurance More than 42,000 HIV/AIDS patients in Vietnam had received antiretroviral (ARV) drugs covered by the health insurance fund as of the end of October.