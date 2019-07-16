Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

- Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged ministries and agencies to work to avoid upcoming power shortages.Many key electricity projects, especially large-scale projects that are expected to be completed in 2023, have been delayed, leading to a risk of electricity shortages from 2021.The Government leader urged officials to prepare plans to hasten the projects at a Government meeting held in Hanoi on July 15.He told them to submit a draft plan the Government soon.The State Bank will consider allowing the projects to exceed credit limits to finish on time, while Vietnam Electricity (EVN) and the Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Group (Vinacomin) will focus all resources on completing them.Ministries, sectors and localities should create favourable conditions for power projects and remove difficulties for them, the PM said.Besides that, he said the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the State Capital Management Committee should submit to the Government solutions relating to development of the Thai Binh Thermal Power Project 2 and report on issues relating to the Electricity Planning VIII and the Quang Trach Thermal Power Project 1.At the meeting, the Prime Minister agreed on the principle of buying all electricity from small hydro-electricity and solar power plants if they meet requirements to connect to the grid.The PM also said the MoIT, EVN, Vinacomin, Vietnam Oil and Gas Group and the State Capital Management Committee need plans to provide enough coal and gas for each power plant.He told ministries, sectors and localities to promote programmes to save electricity and use modern technology with low electricity consumption, while also developing a competitive electricity wholesale market.The Prime Minister requested the State Capital Management Committee and the MoIT to simplify investment procedures for power projects. - VNA