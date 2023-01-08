PM urges Phu Yen to turn potential into resources for development
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has urged the south central province of Phu Yen to turn its potential and advantages into resources for development during a working session with key officials of the locality on January 8.
PM Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the working session with Phu Yen leaders on January 8 (Photo: VNA)
He highlighted the province’s outstanding advantages such as an important geographic location, convenient transport, a long coastline and deep sea, and rich minerals.
However, Phu Yen is weak in organizing the implementation of development tasks. Its economic scale remains small, its rankings in competitiveness and administrative reforms are low, thus failing to attract investment projects. Disbursement of public investment is slow.
The PM showed approval of the development motto that the province has set recently, and required Phu Yen to take measures to implement resolutions, conclusions and programmes of the Party, National Assembly, Government and its own.
At the same time, PM Chinh reminded the province to pay special attention to the harmony between economic growth and social-cultural development and environmental protection.
Besides socio-economic development, Phu Yen should also attach importance to the building of the Party and political system, he said.
He suggested Phu Yen make tourism a spearhead economic sector, while building infrastructure for industry and transport, and accelerating administrative reforms to improve business and investment environment as well as its competitiveness.
It was reported at the meeting that Phu Yen fulfilled 13 out of 17 yearly targets in 2022, including a 7.46% GRDP growth, and export value surpassing target by 14% to 236 million USD.
The province is striving towards the goal of becoming a place worthy of living for residents and worthy of visiting for tourists by 2050. It aims for a yearly growth rate of 9 – 10% led by tourism development./.