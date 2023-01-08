Business Nearly 900 million USD in FDI registered in Bac Giang Nearly 900 million USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) has been registered in the northern province of Bac Giang since the beginning of 2023.

Business Hanoi: Noi Bai airport ready for Lunar New Year travel surge The Noi Bai international airport in Hanoi has got plans readied in anticipation of a strong surge in passenger throughput in the upcoming Lunar New Year festival (Tet), the biggest traditional event in Vietnam.

Business Korean Air allowed to fly to Lam Dong Korean Air – the flag carrier and the biggest airline of the Republic of Korea (RoK) - has been permitted to operate irregular flights carrying passengers between Incheon and Lien Khuong airport in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong from January 4-24.

Business Vietnam boosts logistics industry’s competitiveness Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai has just signed Resolution No.163/NQ-CP on promoting the synchronous implementation of key tasks and solutions to enhance competitiveness and boost the logistics industry in the country.